The East Tennessee State University chapter of the Student Veterans of America (SVA) will be hosting a holiday expo and craft bazaar for the first time on Friday and Saturday.

The mastermind behind the event is Debbie Bays.

“The SVA needed a fundraiser, so I came up with this idea and actually started working on it at the end of last year,” she said.

Bays retired from ETSU in 2009, but returned to help out whenever needed. She has been with the office of Veterans Affairs since March 2016.

The goal of the event is to help the SVA with community projects and provide additional services and opportunities for etsu veteran students.

According to an Office of University Relations press release the event will feature about 40 vendors. These vendors include handmade items like jewelry, hair bows, dips and mixes. Likewise, there will be apple butter making on the Pride Walk, soapmakers and pottery. Mini massages, lip and brow waxing will be available as well. Consultants from Lularoe, Mary Kay and Tupperware will also be present among other vendors and booths.

According to Bays the hope is that this will become an annual event.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the third floor floor of the D.P. Culp Center in the Center Ballroom.

While the event is free, people are encouraged to bring a personal hygiene item for Bucky’s Food Pantry, which helps students and staff members in need, or a cash donation to benefit the SVA.

For more information about the event, you can contact Debbie Bays at buckles@etsu.edu. Likewise, for more information on Bucky’s Food Pantry to check for hours and donatable items you can go to http://www.etsu.edu/foodpantry/.