The East Tennessee State football team traveled to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to face the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga Mocs. In the game last season, the Mocs dominated the Bucs 37-7. The Bucs came into the game with a 4-6 record. while the Mocs came into the matchup with a 2-8 record with what has been a down year compared to the past two seasons.

“I hope in the future when both our teams are playing great football, we can start a tradition of playing the last game against each other each season,” said ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor. “As a team, we are taking those steps to be a good football team.”

In the first quarter, the Bucs defense controlled the Mocs offense and didn’t allow them to score, which forced the Mocs offense into three and outs. With less than five minutes to play in the first, JJ Jerman (Seymour, Tennessee) knocked in a 51-yard field goal to give the Bucs an early three-point lead. At the end of the first quarter, the Bucs led 3-0.

In the second quarter, neither offense could get any long drives going resulting in a scoreless second quarter. The Bucs went into the half leading still 3-0 with the game still not in either team’s favor.

With under 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Mocs freshman quarterback Cole Copeland (Cleveland, Tennessee) got the Mocs on the scoreboard by throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to give the Mocs a four-point lead after the extra point kick.

Copeland, who came in relief for the Mocs this season with injuries at the starting quarterback spot, played really well. For the game, he completed 20 of 29 passes and passed for a touchdown. Despite completing 20 passes, the Bucs held the Mocs quarterback to under 200 yards passing.

Under four minutes remained in the third, and the Mocs converted on a 34-yard field goal to lead 10-3. In the fourth, despite the Bucs defense shutting the Mocs offense, the Bucs offense was not able to get anything going. The Bucs offense as a whole struggled on the day. The offense was only able to put together 116 yards of offense.

The Bucs finished the season 4-7.