Recently, actor and rapper Jaden Smith released his 4th album, “SYRE,” this past month on Nov. 17, and it has shook me to the core.

I’ve always understood Jaden Smith to be more of an iconic celebrity in style and quirks. His roles in films like “The Karate Kid” (2010) and “After Earth” were great, especially for this age from a kid to a teen. When he said he wanted to make music, for the most part, I never really took him that seriously as an artist. Mainly I never took the time to listen to his music.

Once I realized the album was out, I read a short article by Billboard detailing Smith’s story and why he produced an album to begin with. Smith said he wants to tell his coming-of-age story and his journey to where he is now and how he will continue to do more into his adulthood.

On top of the album, Smith intends to make an indie film based around his album. He doesn’t necessarily classify it as a movie so much as a visual album.

If his visual album is anything like his music, it’s sure to be an art piece to note.

Smith’s music not only has a great vibe for rap, but it also lingers in fields of R&B and hip-hop, tying in older sounds and sometimes other genres like rock. It’s edgy; it’s relatable; and it’s lyrically inspiring.

Unlike many rappers, Smith said in his interview with Billboard that he wants rap and hip-hop to expand beyond the misogyny found in a large quantity of rap music. Instead, he leans more towards rappers like Childish Gambino and Kendrick Lamar when it comes to his music.

He has the voice; he has the lyrics; and he certainly has the sound, so what’s wrong with “SYRE”? Maybe some would say it uses the standard beats found commonly among rap music, but rapping is a market. It can’t be too far off what sells.

But that’s not to say Smith’s music isn’t unique. In many other songs like “B” “L” “U” and “E,” these songs give off a lower vibe feel while intermixing faster paced rhythms and lyrics. He switches it up well, in a way that isn’t distracting or irregular.

Rather than the strong and confident songs like “Icon” and “Watch Me,” these beginning songs play on the humility of his lyrics and the story Smith aims to tell. Other songs take on this same feel, such as “Falcon” and “Hope.”

Smith’s style and pace make “SYRE” a catchy album to say the least. Actually, that’s an understatement. “SYRE” is going to be my go-to album for the next few weeks. It’s nothing I expected to be, but everything I wanted to hear. There’s certainly room for him to make a stance in the music industry yet.