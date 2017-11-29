For decades, humanity has been continually captivated by the lives of the richest celebrities. Audiences yearn to know and discuss a broad range of celebrities’ qualities, including their actions, beliefs or living situations.

In the beginning of the 20th century, through the development of the radio and television, pop culture was born, and people from all over the world could now research and obsess over the lives of others, particularly the richest and most well-known celebrities.

These high standing figures are featured in the progressing media through a wide variety of professions and interests–actors, wealthy business holders, political icons and other societal figures. Commonly, a high standing figure in any one of these occupations or passions likely maintains a high income and state of living, and humanity for many decades now has attached onto their favorite celebrity or favorite category of pop culture.

Now, through the evolution of media allowing society to pursue pop culture at never-ending speeds, why are we so gripped to follow the lives of these individuals containing great wealth and excellence? Perhaps, we enjoy hearing about their state of living because it motivates us, or it gives humanity a chance to vicariously live through a celebrity’s world. In the latter case, many people unintentionally, inwardly desire to live at the top like kings of queens, which can be a harmful mindset when expectations aren’t met.

On a darker note, we might simply be captivated to hear about the lives of these world stars on the chance that they fail, and we can then elevate ourselves by degrading their seemingly high stature. Our desire to watch the richest of the rich fall and fail miserably might simply echo our desire for people perceivably higher on the social latter than ourselves to “get what they deserve.”

From these varying questions, I find the answer is quite convoluted, but these answers may lead to why shows including “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” and “Real Housewives” are some of the most popular, sought out pieces of culture today. Conclusively, I find that even with our desire to sometimes perceive people getting what they deserve, we may still perchance crave the indulgence of living a life without any constraints.

Whether society’s obsessive, celebrity fandom is a means to personally build up the self or destroy, it is a huge part of our growing culture today. As pop culture progresses, try to find out what motivates you to follow the life of your favorite celebrity.