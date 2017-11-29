After being away from his home state of Tennessee and the Tri-Cities, Patrick Good returned after playing his freshman year of collegiate basketball at Appalachian State in North Carolina.

While at Appalachian State, Good played 29 games and averaged seven points per game. But most impressively, he shot 41 percent from three-point range.

Good in the offseason decided to transfer closer to home, and that meant joining the East Tennessee State basketball program. Before committing to Appalachian State his senior year of high school, Good had an offer from the Bucs and other schools as well.

Good is a well-known name in Tennessee high school basketball for his scoring ability. He attended high school at David Crockett, where he earned three Upper East Tennessee Player of the Year awards. At Crockett, he amassed over 2,700 points and over 700 assists, both of which are school records that have yet to be broken since his graduation.

In his senior year, Good led David Crockett to a 30-6 record by hitting a game-winning three-pointer against a No.2 ranked Oak Ridge team in the state at the time of the Substate Championship. However, his senior year came to an end when his team lost the state championship. In his high school career, David Crockett went 85-47.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Good must sit out the Bucs 2017-18 season campaign. Good is still allowed to practice with the team and still puts his time in to work on his craft before games start.

With the Bucs losing much of their scoring production next season, Good is expected to fill in those scoring needs, which he is fully capable of doing. Good brings a scoring mentality that the Bucs can lean on in close games that will cut deficits with his ability to hit the three ball so accurate.

Here at ETSU, Good has decided to major in sports management.