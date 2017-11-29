Tuesday’s Student Government Association meeting was all about legislation, and it came at the right time as the last meeting of the semester is Dec. 5.

Four pieces of legislation were passed unanimously during the meeting. Topics included email scam protection, a second automated external defibrillator placed in the Centennial residence hall, a locker room for marching band and reinforcement of the Buc Bikes program.

Email protection would allow students to get an alert with email from non-ETSU parties to protect them from potential scams. The legislation would be controlled by a filter placed on ETSU email accounts.

The AED would be placed on the fourth floor of Centennial. Currently, there is an AED on the first floor. It would be funded by the Department of Environmental Health and Safety if they decide it is necessary.

Marching band used the canoe storage room in the CPA as a locker room this year. SGA proposed to seek a new area or to renovate the room the band has been using. Though details are not settled, Senate members agreed a locker room would attract more students to enroll at ETSU who also want to participate in marching band.

The Buc Bikes program was also voted on to reform the campus sustainability fee and improve the bicycle situation on campus. According to the proposal, many bikes on campus are left unused or taken up by non-bike objects like the tractor tire chained to the bike rack at Centennial.

SGA legislation proposed resolutions for Buc Bikes, which starts the process for change. It is voted on by the student Senate; then it is sent to President Noland. He can then send it to individual, specialized departments for ideas. Legislation then goes to university executives, who can make decisions about what to change. SGA will hear back from the university once a decision is made. Updates to come.

Remember that all SGA meetings are open to the public and are held each Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center Forum room.