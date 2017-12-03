Dec. 4 – Allie Mae Returns

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Sherrod Library, come see miniature pig Allie Mae – a therapy pig from Healing Paws. In the past students have enjoyed spending time with Allie Mae as a way to relieve stress and take a break from the finals grind. Check back in at the library 6pm for some free popcorn as well.

Dec. 5 – Chair Massages, Acapella and Pizza

Tuesday will be packed with tons of events in the library lobby starting off with free chair massages from Jones Chiropractic from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Shortly after, there will be a “Stress Relief” event in room 309 in the library from 2 – 5 p.m. ETSU’s Acapella group The Swashbucklers will perform an hour long concert from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. in the library lobby, and the day will wind down with a “Random Acts of Pizza” event at 5 p.m.

Dec. 6 – Library Cards, Christmas Cheer and French Toast

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the Sherrod Library will be teeming up with the Johnson City Public Library to sign students up for library cards that will give students access to thousands of ebooks and audiobooks available through the Public Library. Then from 1 – 3 p.m. students will get the opportunity to make Christmas cards for friends and family in the library lobby. Finally, at 8 p.m., Sodexo will provide free french toast to students in the lobby to give you that much needed energy boost for your late night study session.

Dec. 7 – Therapy Dogs

Everyone looks forward to this ETSU Dead Week tradition as a great opportunity to take a break from studying to pet some good doggos. Come to the library lobby from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to meet some adorable puppers from Healing Paws, the same organization that brings in Allie Mae. These fluffy friends will take you to your happy place before finals set in as a great way to round out the final official day of classes of the fall semester.