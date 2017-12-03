After two made free throws by Fordham University forward Ivan Raut, the Bucs led the game by just one point 78-77 with three seconds remaining. A foul, committed by Raut, put the Buc’s at the free throw line. Leading by just one point, with only a few seconds left, meant the pressure was on.

Desonta Bradford (Humboldt, Tennessee) walked up to the free throw line and drained two clutch free throws. Right after, Kanayo Obi-Rapu (Greensboro, North Carolina) forced a turnover and was swiftly fouled.

This, in turn, led Rapu to the free throw line where he knocked down both shots to put the game out of reach for the Fordham Rams.

The Bucs would go on to win the game 82-77 and improve their overall record to 4-3 on the season.

This win, so far from home, helped the Bucs secure two straight wins, something that has yet to happen in this young season.

The Bucs were able to shoot 59 percent from the field and knock down six three-pointers.

Along with the clutch free throws to seal the deal, the Bucs dominated by pulling down 34 boards compared to Fordham’s 20. The Bucs were able to outwork the Rams on the defensive side of the ball by pulling down 26 of their 34 rebounds on defense.

Bradford was also the leading scorer for the Bucs on the night. He put up 22 points and was 2 for 3 from long range. Bradford also led the team in rebounds pulling down nine.

Bradford was not alone in the offensive production, freshman guard Bo Hodges (Nashville, Tennessee) put up some almost identical numbers to Bradford. Hodges put up 20 points and grabbed eight boards.

For the Bucs, their next game brings them back home to the hills of Johnson City. They will face Northern Kentucky. These two teams are no stranger to one other.

In the first game of the season, Northern Kentucky was able to beat the Bucs pretty convincingly 81-63. This time the Bucs will look to get their revenge.

So, take a break from studying and come out to support the Bucs Wednesday night, Dec 6. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.