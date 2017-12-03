It’s December now, which means, among other things, colder temperatures and 4:30 p.m. sunsets. What’s a person to do on a frosty winter evening? Maybe you’ll make some hot chocolate, pop some popcorn and cozy up on the couch. Maybe you’ll flick on the television to find a holiday movie to watch.

If, like me, you’ve seen “Elf” and “The Polar Express” a thousand times too many, maybe it’s time to broaden your horizons beyond Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas lineup. Here’s a handful of holidays films you might not have seen.

“White Christmas”

You’ve heard the song, surely, but have you ever seen the movie that helped it rise to popularity? After four musicians put on a show and learn a man is struggling to keep his business afloat, the four work together to raise money for the small business owner and truly bring back the Christmas spirit. This classic romance from 1954 is certain to have you tapping your toes along to its musical numbers while rejoicing in the kindness of humanity.

“Joyeux Noel”

This film, which was nominated for Best Foreign Film at the 78th Academy Awards, tells the story of the World War I Christmas truce. Around Christmas in 1914, Allied and Axis soldiers set aside their weapons to have a peaceful holiday.

“Millions”

In this feature from Danny Boyle (‘Trainspotting,’ ‘Slumdog Millionaire’), two boys experience their first Christmas after their mother has died. Sounds depressing, I know, but it gets to the heart of what Christmas is all about: family, love and generosity.

“Iron Man 3”

I know what you’re thinking. “That is a superhero movie, not a Christmas movie.” It’s set at Christmas time, though, and chew on this as you’re watching: Tony Stark, modern day Scrooge. Seriously, ‘Iron Man 3’ is basically a superhero version of ‘A Christmas Carol.’

“The Night Before Christmas”

This one’s a ‘Tom and Jerry’ Christmas short, which was released in 1941. It’s got all the slapstick antics you remember from the cartoon with the heartfelt ending you’d expect from a holiday special.

“Meet Me in St. Louis”

The song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” was written for this film. Judy Garland sings it in a quietly melancholy scene while staring out a window. Who doesn’t like being sad on Christmas? But it’s a romantic musical comedy that centers itself around four sisters learning about the kindness of the boy-next-door stereotype, life and of course, love during the Christmas season.