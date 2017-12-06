ETSU looks to continue its recent momentum as the semester nears its end.

Last year, the Bucs were 13-2 at the Freedom Hall Civic Center and have won two of three match-ups hosted there this season, heading into the Dec. 5 matchup with Northern Kentucky. It is a fantastic run that the Bucs hope to keep rolling as more competition presents itself throughout the season.

Seven games in and the Buccaneers have put up a 4-3 record overall and have won two straight against Fort Wayne and Fordam respectively. On the season, the Bucs have averaged 73.0 points per game and 71.4 points against.

Winter break is fast approaching and students will be heading home to be with family and friends, although the men’s basketball team will begin conference play during that span of time.

A key matchup that will take place at the beginning of winter break comes against No. 13 Xavier. This will be ETSU’s second matchup vs a ranked team in the Bucs first ten games.

During the break, ETSU will face matchups against conference foe’s Chattanooga, University of North Carolina Greenville, Samford, Mercer and VMI.

When students return from winter break to begin the spring semester, the Bucs will take on Furman.

Last season, the Buc’s split the series with Furman 1-1 and will look to start this season with another win against the Paladins.