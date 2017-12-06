A new location will soon be offered for those wishing to apply the East Tennessee State University College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program.

The new location, which will become available in the fall of 2018, will be located at the university’s satellite campus at the Sevierville Center in Sevierville, Tennessee.

According to a news release from the Office of University Relations, 20 students will be accepted program for the fall of next year, with another 20 students accepted for spring 2019.

Individuals enrolled in the accelerated BSN program at Sevierville will be able to earn their degree within just five semesters, or 18 months. These semesters include two summer semesters. The accelerated program always begins in May and ends in December a year and half later.

The news release went on to say that a grant is helping to fund the construction of a high-tech simulation lab at the Sevierville site. Renovations currently are underway, with an open house planned for the upcoming spring. A program director and faculty for the Sevierville program are expected to be on board in early 2018.

According to the college of nursing website, two applications are involved. One is through Nursing CAS, which is for the College of Nursing program and the other is the ETSU application.

The prerequisite classes to apply include two anatomy and physiology classes with labs, one microbiology with a lab and one statistics class. Three out of four of these classes must be completed when applying.

“We strongly discourage working and enrolling in the Accelerated 2nd degree BSN program,” the nursing website says. “Some students work part time in a health care related field, and are successful, but ideally, you should plan to be work free for the 18 months of the program.”

The program is open to students who hold a bachelor’s degree or higher in any field.

Applications to apply are due by Feb. 2, 2018.

For more information on the program, go to https://www.etsu.edu/nursing/default.php, or contact Scott Vaughn, Director of Student Services at the ETSU College of Nursing at 423-439-4578 or vaughn@etsu.edu.