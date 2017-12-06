We are surrounded by signs every day from stop signs, pedestrian signs, open and closed signs, to countless other signs. We have signs of pregnancy and the changing of seasons, and if these signs are all so easily interpreted and read, then why aren’t all signs? In particular, political signs.

Throughout history we can see political signs that foreshadow wars–dissolving nations and empires–even signs of changing culture. And if we can read these signs so clearly time and time again throughout history, it begs the questions why do political signs always seem so ambiguous in the present time of the event?

Presently, there are political signs all around us of change in our government that some people may be ignoring or frankly just not seeing, which answers the question of peoples’ blindness to political signs and ambiguity, but it only takes an open-minded American to see the signs of the rapid dismantling of a two-party system with the Republican party leading the way.

It wouldn’t be the first time a political party would be renamed, dismantled, or failed in American history, so what makes the present day and time so different? All the signs are there, and we are failing to read or perhaps too scared to acknowledge it.

It’s not absurd that a president or party nominee isn’t loved by every individual who identifies with that party, but what happens when your party drastically deviates from your values and views? For many Republicans, this exact thing has happened. Of course, there are some people who still are a little backwards and think women should stay home and LGBTQ members are abominations, but I’m talking about the majority.

It seems to be that Republican means you have to support child molesters being appointed to office, a tax bill passed in the dead of night, tolerate horrific language by the president, support anything your party decides to do legislatively, hate the environment, or so many other blatantly immoral things.

Younger members of Generation X and a growing Millennial Republican party do not support the extreme traditional beliefs held by the president and his administration, but as this divide increases among the Republican party, will loyalty to the name remain?

It’s obvious this split will need to be made as more Republican leaders and Republican voters distance themselves from the current administration. If a respected figurehead in the Republican party were brave enough to represent the majority of the Republican party and start a new political party, would new age Republicans be brave enough to follow and support this more representative Republican?

The two party system in America is failing and failing quickly. With the rapid changes in the Republican party, will this be enough reason to split from the traditional Republican party and form a new political party with more moderate views?

Both parties hold unappealing extremist values that pushed voters away on both sides, but as the Republican party dismantles, will that become a catalyst for the Democratic party to split and rework itself into another political party as well?

In all, maybe the signs of a political change will never come to light and the two-party system will prevail as a competition where congressional stalemates continue and fail to accomplish proper legislative for human rights. But perhaps the rapidly growing majority within the Republican party will become the change America needs, the need to eliminate a two-party system and inspire other Americans to actively fight for their beliefs and not what a political party tells them to believe.