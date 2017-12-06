ETSU’s fall semester is winding down to a close, and with it comes a familiar feeling that all students are acquainted with: stress. What better way to de-stress and take a quick study break than to enjoy some jazzy holiday tunes and rocking percussion pieces?

Two ensembles from the ETSU Department of Music will be performing this weekend. The ETSU Jazz Ensemble will present their winter showcase, “Hark the Herald Angels Swing,” this Friday at 8 p.m. in the Culp Auditorium, and the ETSU Percussion Ensemble will present their fall concert this Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Mathes Hall Auditorium.

The Percussion Ensemble performance is free admission, though donations will be accepted, and will feature works by Mark Ford, John Willmarth, Ivan Trevino, Daniel Montoya Jr., Rüdiger Pawassar and the band Snarky Puppy. The director of the ensemble is Rande Sanderbeck, who gave an amazing performance alongside ETSU’s Wind Ensemble last month, which garnered him a standing ovation.

The ETSU Jazz Ensemble performance will be $10 general admission and free for ETSU studnets with ID. The performance will feature swinging big band arrangements of favorite Christmas and holiday songs as well as jazzy takes on memorable movie and television themes.

Special guests Jessica Henry on trumpet, ETSU jazz faculty Dr. Randy Sanderbeck on percussion, Jason Day on piano and Mike Baggetta on guitar will join the ensemble.

Also joining the ensemble will be former member of the band One O’clock Lab Wayne DeLano on the saxophone. DeLano has toured with Woody Herman, Maynard Ferguson and Chaka Khan, and is featured on over 100 albums and performed with many world-renowned jazz artists.

These two performances, both free to students with ID, will be the perfect way to take a study break and get into the holiday spirit. So bring your friends and to one or both and enjoy some amazing music.