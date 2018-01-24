You have just pulled yet another all nighter. You load up on caffeine to give yourself some quick energy to wake up. By 9 a.m. you can feel your energy crashing. Sarah Haas, a certified personal trainer, has a solution to this energy dilemma.

Speaking at East Tennessee State University on Jan. 23, she discussed the approach she uses to gain energy. This includes balancing blood sugar and eating more nutrient dense foods.

To balance blood sugar, she proposed a solution that involves consuming lean protein (meat), complex carbs and healthy fats. Some of the complex carbs she listed included fruits, veggies and whole grains. The healthy fats included olive or coconut oil, nuts and seeds, avocados and fish.

According to her idea of eating more nutrient dense foods, she uses a philosophy that not all calories are created equal.

“A person can be obese and actually be starving,” said Haas.

To illustrate this idea she drew a comparison between broccoli and a Big Mac.

According to her presentation a Big Mac has 563 calories, meanwhile it would take 18 cups of broccoli to equal the same amount of calories.

“If you see someone eating a fast food diet, you may notice they are always hungry; this is because they are not getting the nutrients they need,” Haas said.

Haas began her nutritional journey several years ago when her son was six years old and diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“Learning how to manage his disease started me on a path of discovery about health and wellness in a way I never imagined,” said Haas.

Haas eventually went on to change her career and go back to school for nutrition. She is now a certified personal trainer.

“Of course, I learned a lot about nutrition and how the quality of your diet is so important,” Haas said. “But I also discovered that, in order to best care for him, I had to first care for myself.”

If you want more information about Haas and her health approach to help with your energy troubles, it can be found on her website at leangreengirlpower.com. You can also contact her at leangreengirl@yahoo.com or at (423) 677-5436.