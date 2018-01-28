You may have heard recently that East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association is seeking applicants for the student member of the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees for the 2018-2019 academic year.

According to SGA President Keyana Miller, “The Student Trustee is involved with all Board processes, including committee meetings, discussions and presentations. They all involve the Student Trustee.”

The Student Trustee will have to attend all of the Board and Committee meetings and fulfill other obligations written in the Board of Trustees Bylaws. Having a student in this position provides the opportunity for student perspective to be acknowledged on topics regarding policies and initiative that directly affect the university and student body.

The Student Trustee is currently a non-voting member of the Board, but it is still a unique opportunity for those who want to have their voices heard. Efforts are being made by the SGA to gain voting rights for the Student Trustee so that a student may be involved in major decisions affecting the university.

“We are looking for active student leaders,” said SGA President Keyana Miller. “We are looking for applicants with active student involvement, academic achievement, and we want to know the student can balance their education and extracurricular activities.”

The Student Government Association will create a committee to select the top 3 applicants. The University President, Brian Noland, will then make the final decision. A new Student Trustee is expected to be selected and submitted to the Board for approval at the April meeting.

The applications for Student Trustee close at midnight on Jan. 31, 2018. The application is accessible on the SGA website, at https://www.etsu.edu/sga/forms/position-form.aspx. Applicants should check that they are applying for the position of “Student Board Member” and attach a resume. Applicants must be in good standing with the University and be enrolled for the 2018-2019 academic year.