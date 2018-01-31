Throughout February, ETSU will host a variety of events commemorating Black History Month. The events include discussions, lectures, parties and more. “Our events are free of charge and open to the public,” said Multicultural Affairs Assistant Tedra Bennett. “We aim to educate the students and the community alike.”

Black History Month Kick-off: Feb. 1

The month starts out with a party and skit where selected student participants portray Civil Rights activists and educate attendants. The event will take place at on 7 p.m. within the Culp Center Ballroom. Refreshments will be provided.

Red, Black and Green Tricolor Ribbons: Feb. 1-2

From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Multicultural Affairs will be manning educational booths offering attendants Participants will learn the colors’ respective meanings.

“Black Love/Interracial Relationships” Feb. 5.

This discussion will take place within the Multicultural Presentation Room at 5 p.m. The discussion will revolve around cultural perceptions of race within the sphere of dating.

Mental Health: Feb. 5

A discussion on mental health will take place in the D.P. Culp University Center’s East Tennessee Room at 5 p.m. The discussion will focus on both the facts of mental health and resources available throughout the region.

Talent Show: Feb 6-7

Performers of all university-appropriate sorts may audition for the upcoming talent show at 7 p.m. within the Culp Center Ballroom. The talent show itself will take place within the Culp Center Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Feb 28.

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day: Feb. 7

Multicultural Affairs will be giving out red ribbons symbolizing solidarity in the fight against the aforementioned diseases. HOPE for Tennessee will also be offering attendants free information and testing. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. within meeting rooms 4A and B in the Culp Center.

Sex Education: Feb. 7.

There will be a discussion within the Culp Center’s Multicultural Presentation Room at 7 p.m. The discussion will revolve around sex issues, protection and the outcomes that may result from one’s decisions.

Jam Night: Feb. 8

Multicultural Affairs will be hosting a jam night at 7:30 p.m. within the Culp’s Multicultural Center Lounge. Singers, rappers, musicians, storytellers and poets will be welcome to perform before a live audience.

“The Divine Nine: The History of African American Fraternities and Sororities”: Feb. 9

Bestselling author Lawrence C. Ross, Jr. will deliver a lecture based upon his book. Revolving around the history of National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternities and sororities, the lecture will take place at 7 p.m. within the Martha Street Culp Auditorium.

“Do You Know Your Hair”: Feb. 12

ETSU hair experts will be presenting the event at 7 p.m. within the Culp Center’s East Tennessee Room. Attendants will receive useful information regarding hair care.

Black Stereotypes: Feb. 13.

A discussion on will take place within the Multicultural Presentation Room at 7 p.m. The discussion will pertain to black stereotypes both within the Black Lives Matter movement and the community as a whole.

“Shades of Black”: Feb. 15.

This discussion will take place within the Culp Center’s East Tennessee Room at 6 p.m. The discussion, incorporating the perspectives of black students from the United States, Africa and the Caribbean, will revolve around the various complexions considered “black” and how the perception of blackness differs around the world.

“Starving Artists”: Feb. 19

Artists from ETSU will be exhibiting and explaining their work at the event, taking place at 5 p.m. within the Culp Center’s Multicultural Longue.

“I Am Not Your Negro”: Feb. 20

The 2017 documentary film will be screened at 7 p.m. within the Martha Street Culp Auditorium. Based upon James Baldwin’s unfinished book “Remember This House,” this award-winning film chronicles the lives of various African American civil rights leaders and explores American racism.

“I Too, Sing America: A Tribute to Black American Composers”: Feb. 23

Johnson City native conductor, vocalist and educator Charles Edward Charlton will be hosting an event titled Incorporating music, poetry and a lecture, said event will take place at 2 p.m. within Room 271-J of the Culp Center.

“Evening of Elegance”: Feb. 24

The Black Affairs Association is sponsoring a dance. Set to the music of DJ Bout It, attendants will have the opportunity to socialize, dress up and show of their moves. The event will take place from 10 p.m .- 1 a.m. within the Culp Ballroom Refreshments will be provided.

Church and Gospel Concert: Feb. 25

There will be a church service and gospel concert at 4 p.m. within the Culp Center Cave. The ETSU Gospel and International Choir will be performing.

“Finite Disappointment/Infinite Hope”

Photography by ETSU alumnus Gediyon Kifle will be shown at the exhibition. Said exhibition will be on display at the Reece Museum through March 23. The official photographer of Washington D.C.’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Kifle retells history with an artistic flair.