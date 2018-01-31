On Feb. 3 the Jeff Little Trio will be making their debut performance at The Down Home in downtown Johnson City.

The Down Home is a music venue that has been in Johnson City since 1976 and has seen performers such as Bill Monroe, Doyle Lawson, Alison Krauss, Willie Dixon, Guy Clarke, Townes Van Zandt and many others.

“The thing about The Down Home is that a lot of people like playing there,” owner Ed Snodderly said. “The fortunate thing is a lot of people call us to say ‘Hey can we play.'”

According to Snodderly, Jeff Little is one of the many musicians who has reached out to play at the venue recently.

“Jeff Little has never played the Down Home and he wanted to so he just was in touch with us … Jeff teaches at Northeast State in the music program there, so he’s more local now so he’s got more opportunity to come and play.”

Snodderly describes the Jeff Little Trio’s music as having quite a wide range and great diversity, yet still staying in the Americana song book.

“He’s just one of these versatile musicians that loves all kinds of music,” Snodderly said. “And then his band is, I believe, a guitar and maybe a mandolin … They’re all pretty dynamically good.”

Snodderly says he hopes the crowd turn out will be big, but that he expects the crowd turn out to be good and the venue to be half full.

“Jeff Little is a really good guy,” Snodderly said. “And what’s nice about having people come in and play is that it makes a difference if they’re easy to work with, have a good personality, know why they’re there, and know what the expectations are. I look forward to just a good night of music.”

The Down Home is located at 300 West Main St. in downtown Johnson City. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $10 with a student I.D.