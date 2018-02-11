The men and women’s track teams had a successful meet this past Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Bucs are having a good indoor track season, with a host of conference leaders from the track to the field on both the men’s and women’s side. Junior Ben Johnson (Nashville, Tennessee) is currently ranked 17th in the NCAA in the weight throw.

The women’s team had a quality meet, placing in different competitions. Junior Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tennessee) placed 4th in the women’s 60-meter dash finals. Three Bucs placed in the women’s 200-meter dash.

Atkins also placed first in the 60-meter hurdle.

Three Bucs on the women’s side also placed in the 400-meter dash along with two placing in the 800-meter run, one being freshman Jessica Lord (Morristown, Tennessee) coming in at 7th.

The men’s team also had a successful meet. Three Bucs placed in the men’s 200-meter dash, all of which were freshman and placed within the top 20: Karon Delince (Phenix City, Alabama) in 7th, Kashif Warren in 19th and teammate Tate Overbay (Johnson City, Tennessee) right behind him in 20th.

Junior Hunter Sampson (Salem, Virginia) won the men’s 500-meter run and senior Haydn Metz-Borghetti (Rogersville, Tennessee) won in the men’s 1000-meter run, along with senior Carl Oberfeitinger (Kingsport, Tennessee) and sophomore Noah Charles (Johnson City, Tennessee) placing 4th and 5th in the event. Charles and Oberfeitinger placed in the men’s 1-mile run.

“Our first goal is to at least equal our team performance from last year’s conference championship,” said Head Coach George Watts.

He also said that he wants to qualify someone to the NCAA Championships, with Johnson currently having the best chance to qualify. The Bucs head on to the conference championship in two weeks.