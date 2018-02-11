If you are struggling with any type of addiction, East Tennessee State University’s SMART Recovery is here to help.

ETSU SMART Recovery is a group for students who struggle with alcohol, substance or behavioral addiction. ETSU SMART is a nonprofit, science-based program that helps people recover from addictive behaviors.

According to Cameron Chapman, a co-facilitator of the group, the program consists of four points.

Chapman said the heart of SMART Recovery is a four-point program, which is comprised of:

1. Building and Maintaining Motivation

2. Coping with Urges

3. Managing Thoughts, Feelings and Behaviors

4. Living a Balanced Life

The group, which started at the university in 1994, is being revived this semester. Meetings currently take place every Wednesday in the third floor of the Culp Center, in room 4a from 12-1:30 p.m.

“We had one individual last week, which is not unusual when starting a new group,” Chapman said. “In the past week, more students have shown interest in SMART, and we continue to get referrals through the counseling center. We welcome any ETSU student who recognizes that they might benefit from this group”

All attendees of the group have an opportunity to speak along with a facilitator present. The facilitator’s role is designed to guide conversation and, initially, to provide tools to the group as a whole.

According to Chapman, one of the most important aspects of the meetings is confidentiality.

“An important ground rule of this group is that what is said in the group, stays in the group,” Chapman said.

“In order for group therapy to be effective and productive, members need to feel like they can be vulnerable and honest with each other,” Chapman continued. “That level of vulnerability and honesty can only happen if everyone trusts that what they are sharing will be protected. Confidentiality is one of the highest values that we hold as facilitators and maintaining group members confidentiality will be expected of participants.”

In addition to being a co-facilitator of the group, Chapman is also a graduate student at the university heading towards a master’s in counseling.

“Part of my own purpose is to help people develop a greater understanding of their own pain and to explore it, with the hope that that exploration will lead to making changes that support them in living their best life,” Chapman said. “SMART Recovery may provide an avenue for this to become a possibility.”

For more information on the group, you can contact Chapman at chapmancc@etsu.edu.

“Addiction, which can take various forms, profoundly impacts our culture,” Chapman said.