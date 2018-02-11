R/TV/F students monitor things in the studio while Host Leon Humphrey interviews NPHC President and Vice President Malinski Russell and Blane Smith. (Photograph by W. Kenneth Medley II / East Tennessean)

“Spotlight ETSU,” a short series of interviews and video clips portray in-depth culture, people and news, resumed filming Friday in Warf-Pickel. “Spotlight ETSU” is produced by Radio, Television and Film students working toward a degree in media and communication.

Executive Producer and Graduate Student Johnathan Jones said, “’Spotlight’ is a student run, on campus production where we highlight various aspects of the community.”

Friday’s production was also host Leon Humphrey’s first day on the job. He will be hosting/producing three episodes this semester as he takes control of the show. Last semester’s host is graduating in May.

“Leon Humphrey is the incoming host for the 2018-19 [school] year,” Jones said. “Friday was one of the best shows we have had. We had a lot of input from the NPHC (National Pan-Hellenic Council) about focusing on Black History Month and the contribution of Black Affairs on Campus.”

Guests for the show were ETSU NPHC President Malineski Russell, Child Psychology major and ETSU NPHC Vice President Blane Smith, Criminal Justice major and Africana-Studies minor. This was the first time they have appeared on Spotlight ETSU.

Host Leon Humphrey prepares himself mentally moments before recording his first episode of Spotlight ETSU. (Photograph by W. Kenneth Medley II / East Tennessean) Technical Director Briar Worley gains valuable hands-on experience with an industry standard Kayak Switcher. (Photograph by W. Kenneth Medley II / East Tennessean)

“I had never heard of the show before Leon asked us to be on it,” Russell said.

Smith added, “We really enjoyed ourselves and had a lot of fun. We are definitely going to check out some of the other episodes, especially the one about SGA President Keyana Miller.”

RTVF students produce the show to complete required lab ours and other academic needs. The show is a hands-on opportunity for students to try different aspects of pre-production, production and post-production. Students complete the entire process with input from faculty.

“We spend all week solidifying our preproduction plan,” said Jones. “We film ETSU students, faculty and East Tennessee community members that students may like to know about. We start Friday around noon preparing the studio for production after Buc TV News. We start filming around 1 p.m.”

Each episode of the show has a different intended message. Audience members can expect a wide-array of topics. The producers try to pick topics students and faculty may want to learn more about.

Jones said, “I want the audience to know how unique and diverse ETSU is as a university. I want to highlight all of the abilities we possess and the goals we strive for.”

If you have an idea or topic you want to see highlighted on “Spotlight ETSU,” contact Executive Producer Johnathan Jones at jonesjd2@etsu.edu. You can view episodes online at “Media and Communication @ETSU” on YouTube.