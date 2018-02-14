The men’s tennis team traveled to Richmond, Virginia, over the weekend to take on William and Mary. The Bucs came out with a 4-1 win over the Tribe.

Senior Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) and Sergi Fontcuberta (Barcelona, Spain) opened up the match with momentum by winning 6-4 in doubles competition. Freshman Frazier Rengifo (Cali, Columbia) teamed up with Herrera to get a 3-0 lead against William and Mary.

Foncuberta came back from behind and won the final set: 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.

With a strong start to the season, it can only mean positive outcomes for the rest of the year.

“We started pretty strong with two wins out of three,” said Herrera. “Indoor season is always tough and there is a lot of great teams out there, but I feel pretty confident with my team and I think we can reach great things as a team with Coach Stiegwardt and Coach Merino helping us everyday.”

The Bucs have great confidence this season even though the competition is tough. As for the Bucs being ready for the conference play, the answer is yes.

“I am ready, we are ready,” said Herrera. “It’s always exciting when the conference matches are approaching and we are confident on getting 12th conference.”

It still being the early season, the Bucs have no quit in them as they press on toward conference play.

Herrera said he would love to finish his college career and keep the Bucs tradition by winning the 12th conference in a row. The Bucs record stands at 3-4. The team looks promising this season and with all the confidence in all the players, it looks to be a great year.

The Bucs play at home this weekend against Tennessee Tech, their first home match-up of the season.