The softball team had two away games this past weekend on the road. The Bucs came out with a win against Colgate and a loss to USC Upstate.

The first game against Colgate was a shutout victory. Sophomore Kelly Schmidt (Norcross, Georgia) pitched her first perfect game with the Bucs winning 10-0 in a five-inning success.

Junior Tiffany Laughren (Erwin, Tennessee) hit a home run in the second inning giving the Bucs their first points of the game and sophomore Kylie Toler (Bradenton, Florida) hit a single and got two RBIs. Laughren and Freshman Julia Fritz (Glen Allen, Virginia) scored two runs in the third inning making the score 3-0.

The last inning Fritz hitting a home run adding to her stats with three runs, two hits, and 5 RBIs. This is the Bucs first shutout victory of the season.

The Bucs would play an evening game later against USC Upstate and lost with no points scored in the game. The only hits during the game were made by Freshman Lauren Lee (Cleveland, Tennessee) and Kelly Warren (Mechanicsville, Virginia).

The obstacle that kept the Bucs from scoring was the leadoff hits. Despite not scoring, the Bucs only allowed 4 runs in the entire game. The offense was kept from scoring, resulting with a loss to 4-0.

Senior Madison Ogle (Maryville, Tennessee) was charged with four runs in which two were scored. The Bucs record stands at 3-4 with on conference games played yet.

“We definitely had a rough start but with a young team, it takes time to shake the nerves,” said Ogle.

The Bucs play four games this weekend with three at home and one away against Georgia.

“We have high hopes for the team this season,” said Ogle.