Donald Trump is the king (or more accurately the president) of poor decision making in the White House. Among those, one of the most prevalent are the people he has been letting into the building itself.

The White House contains a plethora of government secrets and top-secret projects for very particular eyes only. Therefore, it is vitally important that people be cleared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation prior to working with and for the President of the United States.

One of the more public issues with the disregard of these policies is the fact that an employee that worked within the White House is being investigated on domestic abuse charges. Rob Porter is the most recent and most relevant example of where this has caused an issue, but it is far from the most risky parts of the situation.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his daughter both spend a lot of time in and around the Oval Office, and neither of them have official security clearance. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is particularly worrisome, as he is one of the president’s most trusted and most influential advisors. I do not mean to imply that any of Trump’s staff are foreign operatives of some sort, but the risk is there, and will remain there until the policy is altered.

This situation has the potential to result in a situation straight out of an action movie, where people are able to infiltrate the White House and access government secrets all because the FBI won’t put their foot down on this matter.

Films like “White House Down,” “Olympus has Fallen,” and “Air Force One” all toy with this idea, but the idea is starting to seem less like fiction. Again, the odds of the Trump administration actually hiring spies from another nation are remarkably slim, but the odds should not exist at all.

Donald Trump’s White House has created many, many issues in it’s tenure. This problem, however, cannot be attributed to them, but to the system itself. Trump should be allowed to bring in whoever he wants into his cabinet; that’s the way the system is designed, but every person any U.S. president wants to hire needs to be cleared by the FBI well before they even drive to the White House, never mind entering the Oval Office.