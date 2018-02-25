The concert bands from East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music will present their first concert of the spring semester, “Showcases: Parallels Revisited,” on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium.

In a manner similar to the fall 2017 concert, both the ETSU Wind Ensemble and Concert Band will present respective concert programs that parallel each other. For example, the Concert Band will perform Jack Stamp’s “Chorale Prelude: Be Thou My Vision,” and the Wind Ensemble will play David Gillingham’s composition, “Be Thou My Vision.” Likewise, Vaclav Nehlybel’s “Corsican Litany” will be performed by the Concert Band and Nehlybel’s “Trittico” by the Wind Ensemble.

The ensembles will be conducted by Drs. Christian Zembower and Joe Moore, director and associate director, respectively, of ETSU bands.

Admission is free. For more information, contact the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276 or music@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.