Loren Biggs, the Coordinator of the Alcohol and Other Drugs Outreach Program at ETSU spoke at the latest Women on Wednesday’s session in the Multicultural Center.

Many gathered around to listen to her speech about alcohol awareness. Biggs addressed many myths about alcohol use including the myth that the more you drink the more fun you have. The audience’s views on this myth were mixed–some positive, some negative.

For many, the pros of enjoying alcohol include its ability to help you unwind. The liquid courage is served at celebratory events and meant for folks to have fun and forget about their worries.

On the other hand, often people unintentionally over-indulge leading to lapses in memory about what happened the night before – a phenomenon that many college students have experienced first hand.

According to Biggs, waking up with a hangover is the body’s way of letting us know that we over-indulged.

“Part of why we do this is too emphasis that there is a spectrum of alcohol use,” said Biggs.

Biggs enjoys making her audience list out the pros and cons of drinking because it helps them visualize that there is a healthy balance when it comes to drinking.

Speaking of balance, Biggs likes to emphasize that everyone’s drink count is not equal.

“The way you take in alcohol is different,” said Biggs

“For example, statistics show that women absorb 100 percent of the alcohol they consume while men absorb 75 percent of the alcohol they consume.”

Women get drunk faster than men due to factors that include birth control, menstruation and size differences between males and females.

Biggs emphasizes the importance of understanding how alcohol can impact you over time.

“The only way to sober up is with time,” says Biggs.

“Food and drinking water can reduce the way one’s body processes alcohol, but ultimately time is the solution.”

When someone is having an alcohol emergency they may display the following signs: vomiting, being cold to the touch, turning blue and erratic breathing.

“Alcohol continues to rise so vomiting only gets rid of what’s in the stomach, not the blood,” said Biggs.

If you or a friend display these signs, it’s best to stay on the side of caution and call 911 or public safety for help. ETSU public safety can be reached at 423-439-4480.