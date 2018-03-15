Ongoing – Culp Renovations

In addition, as many students may have noticed upon returning from spring break, renovations to the Culp have swiftly begun. As a result of the renovations, the amphitheater will be inaccessible for students and ID services have moved to the CPA for the remainder of this semester. Though the major renovations will occur later in the year, keep a look out for other offices changing locations.

Mar. 16 – Star Wars Screening, “Women In Song,” and Story Slam

This week, students can catch a screening of “The Last Jedi” on Friday, March 16th at 7:00 pm. Students can also enjoy the “Women in Song Festival” Friday at 5:30 at the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Memorial Chapel, Milligan College. Also this Friday, students can attend the “Johnson City Story Slam” at JRH Brewing Co. The story event will be held at 8:00 p.m.

Mar. 17 – Juicy J and “Women In Song Finale”

This weekend, students can gear up to see Juicy J on Saturday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall. Concert tickets are free for students and are available on the 2nd floor of the Culp Center info desk. But grab them quickly as supplies are limited! Also on March 17 at 7:30, the “Women in Song Finale Concert” will be held at the Seeger Memorial Chapel at Milligan College. This choral festival will feature Joan Szymko, a well renowned composer and conductor.

Mar. 17 and Ongoing – Service

For students still needing to get those service hours in, March is the time to do so. This month is “Service Focus Month,” dedicated to helping out the community through both big and small actions. This weekend, students can participate in the Bill Beazell Memorial Cleanup of the Watauga River event. Students wanting to participate should meet at the Ingles in Elizabethton on March 17th at 8:30a.m. Students can also participate by attending Volunteer ETSU’s Service Saturday on March 17th from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Cave. Students interested in participating in Service Saturday can sign up at https://www.etsu.edu/students/sorc/organizations/civicengagement/default.php.

Mar. 19 – Outdoor Adventure

As we move into warming weather, the CPA’s Outdoor Climbing Wall will be opening on March 19th. Also, students can rent bikes on campus through the CPA’s Buc Bikes program. Bikes can be rented on a weekly or monthly basis. For more information, contact bucbikes@etsu.edu or visit the CPA.

Mar. 23 – Bucapella, “Jumanji”

Keep your eyes peeled for Bucapella’s opening concert Friday March 23rd at 7:30 pm. The Bucapella Finale Concert will be held the next day, March 24th at 7:30 p.m. Fun movie Friday will also be introducing “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” March 23rd in the Culp Auditorium at 7:00 pm.

Apr. 3 – Registration

Over break, midterm grades were posted and students are now able to view their academic standing for this part of the semester – and maybe make a few study adjustments if needed. On a related note, students should also be aware that scheduling for Fall 2018 will be starting soon, and the time to schedule a meeting with your advisor is now! Registration by appointment begins April 3rd.