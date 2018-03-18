The track team had a successful meet over the weekend. The 49er Classic, held at the Irwin Belk Track & Field Center in North Carolina, meant tremendous success for the women who placed in different competitions.

Juniors Kyra Atkins (Greer, South Carolina), Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tennessee) and Starr Graham (Alpharetta, Georgia) placed 2nd, 12th and 46th in the women’s 100m run.

Freshman Jessica Lord (Morristown, Tennessee) and senior Vicki Franse (Clinton, Tennessee) placed 5th and 35th in the women’s 400m run.

Senior Niki Smith (Urbandale, Iowa) and Freshman Aliyah Hill (Snellville, Georgia) placed 16th and 39th in the women’s 400m hurdles. Senior Macy Carrier (Bluff City, Tennessee) placed 7th in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase while freshman Lindsay Bruce (Knoxville, Tennessee) placed 59th in the women’s 5000m run.

Sophomore Mia DePillo (Fort, Wayne, Indiana) placed 16th in the women’s 1000m run. Lastly, Jaden Finch (Glen Aubrey, New York) and Atlantis Warren (Memphis, Tennessee) placed 19th and 40th in the women’s discus event.

The men also met some success in competitions. Senior Noah Charles (Johnson City) placed 3rd in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase and freshman Matthew Scarr (Wamberal, NSW, Australia) placed 6th in the men’s 1500m run. Freshman Ben Varghese (Kingsport, Tennessee) placed 12th in the men’s 5000m run.

The Bucs would go into another successful event the next day placing in a number of events. The Bucs were able to accomplish a tremendous amount of goals during the meet, competing against several schools and lots of talents.

The Bucs showcased their talents by bringing their A-game to the meet. The Bucs will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, next for the Weems Baskins Invitational, spanning two days of events.

It’s still early in the season, but the Bucs have the chance come out of the season with some incredible success.