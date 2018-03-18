The American Advertising Federation of Northeast Tennessee (AAF) recently recognized several East Tennessee State University students and recent graduates during the first tier of the largest competition the advertising industry has to offer.

Each year, the American Advertising Federation receives more than, 40,000 entries for the three-tier American Advertising “ADDY” Awards, yet several ETSU students and recent graduates were among the gold winners that will be advancing to the regional competition. Participation in the competition provides a chance for networking and credibility.

“The awards present opportunities for local professionals and college students to showcase their work; potentially earn regional and national recognition; celebrate the region’s industry, its contributors, diverse portfolios, and advances; and of course, celebrate one another,” said Megan Fannon, ETSU Senior Lecturer and AAF Education Co-Chair.

“Our region has diverse service providers, from agencies to freelancers, and this annual event allows those in the industry to come together to celebrate and advance.”

Gold winners range from art to digital media to graphic design majors and beyond. The categories students receives awards in range from cinematography to package design to photography. Many students also received silver awards and judge’s choice awards. One student even received a scholarship.

“I’m ecstatic at the caliber of students ETSU has produced and continues to produce. As an educator, it’s inspiring to see students come into industry-related programs with the intent to shine and excel,” said Fannon.

“The DIGM and ART programs walked away with multiple student awards and the work left many of us in awe. We’re preparing students to be change makers and they’re already doing that through in-class client work and beyond.”

Clayton Walker, a senior, and Zachary Vanhoy, a December 2017 graduate, won gold for cinematography for their “Mindbender” opening credits sequence and “Kia Pet Friendly” television spot. Julie Walker, another recent graduate, received gold for animation/visual effects, and a judge’s choice award for “Love Your Corners.”

Olivia Ellis and Brynne Carlisle, graphic design seniors, each received awards in the single illustration category. Ellis was presented gold for “Bargello Ladies,” and Carlisle received silver for “Bad Taste” and a judge’s choice award for “Don’t Fix Me, I’m Not Broken.” In package design, gold was presented to Jimmy Stewart, a graphic design major, and Richard Brown, a studio art major for their packaging projects “Fox & Robin package design” and “Social/Political Packaging.”

ETSU seniors Brianna Edmonds and Kaycee Warren also took home gold. Edmonds received gold and a judge’s choice award for the same submission “King Cat.” Warren won both gold and silver for her actor transformation concept art “Werewolf” and “Rocker Mom.”

In photography categories, Meyer McMains and David Hamilton earned silver. McMains, a May 2017 graduate, won silver in the black-and-white photography category for “Ya’ll Thought You Could Keep Me Out.” Hamilton, a junior, earned an award for digitally enhanced photography in “Tortoise and the Harecut.” Jennifer Thayer, a May 2017 graduate, also took home a silver award in the single occurrence or installation category. for “Bear Witness.”

Graduate student Alice Salyer and Kelly Porter, an assistant professor of graphic design at ETSU were awarded a silver ADDY in the invitation series for their work on the Artful Aging workshops by the Johnson City Public Library.

This year, the American Advertising Federation presented two scholarships. Shawn Quilliams, a graphic design major and advertising and public relations minor of ETSU, was presented with a $500 scholarship and a one-year AAF membership on behalf of the AAF Northeast Tennessee Board. The scholarship is available to college students in advertising-related disciplines and is intended to support and encourage students to enter the field of advertising.

“Our program has many talented and ambitious students. Shawn is one of those students and has performed exceptionally in the advertising and public relations program,” said Fannon.

“I was excited to be a presenter and award a Buc with this scholarship. My colleagues and I look forward to his future with us!”

The regional competition will include all participants awarded gold. Regionals will be April 20 in Cary, North Carolina. For more information, visit the American Advertising Federation website.