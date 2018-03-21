An assault was reported on ETSU’s campus at 11 p.m. on Sunday night. The alert provided by ETSU’s GoldAlert system reached inboxes and emails around 1:15 a.m. on Monday morning.

A female ETSU student reported that she was attacked Sunday night by two males in the parking lot in front of Centennial Hall. The two male suspects left the scene in a black Cadillac and are believed to have had a knife during the assault. According to WJHL online, the student claimed that she had to fight them off to escape. (wjhl.com/local/).

ETSU’s Public Safety is currently investigating the incident.

According to ETSU’s website, the Public Safety Department’s mission statement is, “To provide for the overall safety and security of the University community and its properties in order to maintain an environment as favorable to academic excellence as possible.”

According to WJHL online, ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith said, “We will have an increased security presence there while this investigation continues,” (wjhl.com/local/).

Life on and around campus can be a bit frightening at times, as any campus may be subject to assaults, sexual or otherwise. However, this message is not intended to alarm students at ETSU—but to inform them. In the case of an emergency—i.e. assault or sexual assault—you should get to a safe place immediately.

According to ETSU’s Dept. of Public Safety sexual assault procedures, “After experiencing a traumatizing event such as rape, it is important to find a place where you feel comfortable and safe from harm. This location could be a friend’s room, the police station, or the local hospital.”

After getting to a safe place, the next step in responding to an event such as sexual assault is to call the police ASAP.

According to Public Safety’s web page, “If you are on campus and dial 911, Public Safety will respond to your call. If you are off campus…local police will respond to your call. By calling the police, you are reporting the crime that was committed against you, as well as seeking the protection of the police.”

Next, you should call someone who can be with you. If you cannot or do not wish to call friends or family, call an advocate from Campus Advocates Against Sexual Violence or CAASV (439-4841), or from the Sexual Assault Response Center (928-4710).

If you were involved in a sexual assault, you will need to preserve any physical evidence and seek medical attention.

It’s not easy to deal with any type of assault; it is hard to overcome the emotionally damaging effects. Just remember, ETSU: No matter what, there will be people out there to help you. If you have experienced something troubling and need someone to talk to, call CAASV and ask to speak to an advocate.