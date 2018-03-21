The men’s soccer team had a scrimmage over the weekend against the Tusculum Pioneers, but the game was called early due to inclement weather. The score ended up being a tie with no points recorded. This game was only a teaser for the season coming up in the fall.

Senior Cameron Woodfin (Old Hickory, Tennessee) is looking forward to the season up ahead. “Personally, I want to stay healthy,” says Woodfin. “I ended my junior year with an injury and I was injured during my senior year, making me a fifth-year senior,” says Woodfin.

As a player, he says he does not want to pursue a SoCon Championship, due to the team coming extremely close in past years. “It’s time our school can advertise a non-regular season trophy,” says Woodfin.

As for the team, it looks like a great deal of players. The team has the goal in mind to win the season conference and their first SoCon Championship. After that, the Bucs have their eyes set on the NCAA tournament.

The Bucs have a variety of opponents in the fall that will test their ability to come out with a win. The Bucs will play teams like Wake Forest and North Carolina. These teams will only test what the Bucs have in store. “I’m very excited to see what our team will be made of in the fall,” says Woodfin.