The softball team match up against the Samford Bulldogs was canceled on Saturday due to inclement weather. A double header was rescheduled for Sunday.

The Bucs have had several setbacks due to the weather, and it is a challenge when the weather plays a big part in the season.

So far this season, there have been five games canceled due to inclement weather.

The Bucs record stands at 12-13. The Bucs have had some great success this season, with a two-game winning streak on the line as they go up against Samford. The games rescheduled to Sunday are the start of conference play.

Senior Madison Ogle (Maryville, Tennessee) has had some success this season, being the reigning SoCon Pitcher of the Week. Ogle has pitched two shutouts. Senior Emma Martindale (Johnson City, Tennessee) also holds a four-game hitting streak going into Sunday’s games.