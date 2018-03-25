If you would like to dress up in that fancy attire in the back of your closet and donate to a good cause, then you are cordially invited to partake in the annual East Tennessee State University Charity Ball on March 27.

All proceeds of the Charity Ball, which has taken place for the last three years, go towards Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center, a tri-cities nonprofit which helps people with special needs to grow and be empowered through interactions with horses.

According to Steven Dirmeyer, a junior at the university and president of the Honors College Student Council, the donation of all proceeds to the charity is made possible with the help of many campus organizations. The event partners with with the ETSU Pan-Hellenic Council, the Chronic Illness and Disease Awareness club, and has the support of the SGA BUCfund.

The ball is said to be the brainchild of a member of the Honors College.

“Three years ago, one of our members imagined an event which would unite ETSU students and the community to the greater benefit of everyone involved,” Dirmeyer said. “The event would be a semi-formal ball, with music, dancing, and light hors d’oeuvres.”

The event will be taking place at the Carnegie Hotel across the street from ETSU from 7-10 p.m.

In the event’s first year, it took place in the D.P. Culp Center Ballroom, but last year it moved to the Carnegie. According to Dirmeyer, this garnered a positive reaction from attendees.

“We received a very positive reaction to the venue, and are holding it in the Carnegie again this year,” he said. “It’s going to be a great party.”

According to Dirmeyer the event has grown in popularity each year, and an anticipated 200 people are expected to attend.

The event will be open to all faculty, students and members of the community.

“This event is for everyone,” Dirmeyer said. “We ETSU students are very interested in helping other people, so we wanted to make this a special opportunity to do so while having a marvelous evening and a nice break from studying.”

Tickets will be $15 per person, or $165 per table which seats 12, and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

For more information on the event you can contact Dirmeyer at dirmeyers@etsu.edu.