The six senior and graduate students in the class were both nervous and excited as they took on the assignment.

After narrowing the focus of the tour to student history, class members split research responsibility into different categories. Seniors Crawford and Caroline Andrews dug into the early social history of ETSU, while Madison Reavis, also a senior, researched the background of campus buildings. Graduate student Stuart Shelton looked into the ROTC program, the Veterans Memorial, the history of student military involvement and related topics. Senior Robert Wilson studied student activism and views on national and international events through the years. And another graduate student, Ashlie Richard, contributed research on various aspects of the tour , as well.

They gathered historic facts from ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia, yearbooks and more, and collected stories from family members, friends and even strangers. They organized the information they found into a logical sequence and designed the tour route, selecting landmarks at which to stop to talk about their chosen topics. Once they had their route, they did a practice tour , timing each stop and finalizing the information to be presented before actually conducting the tour for a handful of invited faculty and administrators as their final exam.