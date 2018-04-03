Garrett's Hero Run hopes to raise money in honor of a boy named Garrett who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Photograph contributed / Facebook)

On April 6, ETSU’s Pre-Health Living Learning Community will be hosting the 2018 Garrett’s Hero Run 5K event. Participants are highly encouraged to come dressed in their best super hero outfits.

The organizers of Garrett’s Hero Run mean to raise public awareness of and find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a degenerative disorder that results from a lack of a protein called dystrophin. Without the protein, muscle cells damage and degenerate incredibly easily.

DMD is usually diagnosed in boys between the ages of three and five. It predominantly affects males, but cases in females are not unheard of. DMD is a deadly disorder. People who suffer from DMD rarely live beyond 21.

“Seventy percent of the profits will go to the group Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy,” said Abigail Daugherty, a coordinator for the event. “The main form of donating will be through the registration fee. This year, we’re also adding on a superhero-themed carnival.”

The carnival will be present outside the CPA starting at approximately 6 p.m., giving most of the interested runners time to finish and get off the course.

“We’re charging $5 for 25 tickets people can use to participate at the carnival booths,” Daugherty said.

Garrett’s Hero Run is named after twelve-year-old Garrett Sapp. He was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of four.

“When Garrett was diagnosed, he didn’t let the diagnosis hold him back,” Daugherty said. “He wanted to help raise money for a cure. Garrett and his parents decided to do the 5K through Parent Project.

“Garrett loves Star Wars, super heroes and spending time with his family,” Daugherty said. “This is the fourth year of Garrett’s Hero Run, and the theme has always been super heroes.

Same-day registration for the run will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the first field of ETSU’s Center for Physical Activity. The run will start at 5:30 p.m. at the same location. Runners must pay a $25 same-day registration fee for the 5K. Prior to the event, those who intend to run may register at parentprojectmd.org/etsu for the reduced fee of $20.

“Every little bit helps. We’re just trying to raise as much as we can to find a cure.”