SoCon play is still going on as the women’s tennis team played Wofford this past weekend. The Bucs gained their 5th win in a row against the Terriers in a momentous victory with a score of 6-1. The Bucs home court advantage has brought the team success as they have a 4-1 record at home.

Wofford started the match-up with the lead, sealing double points. Redshirt sophomore Yi Chi Ma (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) and senior Melissa Esguerra (Derrimutt, Australia) picked up the first win for the Bucs with a score of 6-2.

Wofford would strike back with two wins in doubles play.

The Bucs, however, dominated in singles play with six consecutive wins. Ma remained unbeaten after tying the match 6-0, 6-1. Seniors Ioanna Markesini (Athens, Greece) and Alory Pereria (Sao Paulo, Brazil) gave the Bucs the lead with two straight wins, with scores 6-1, 6-3 and 6-3, 6-3, respectively.

Freshman Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) also gained a victory with a score of 6-2, 6-3. While Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga (Basauri, Spain) won one with 6-4, 6-3.

Esguerra wrapped up the singles wins for the Bucs with a score of 6-3, 7-6.

With this win, the Bucs have a record of 9-9 and a conference record of 4-1. The Bucs have an impressive win streak on their hands, so it is safe to say that the Bucs are in the hunt for the conference title.

“We will just take it a day at a time with our focus and goal still winning the conference championship,” said Head Coach Ricardo Rojas.

The Bucs will take a week off before they play conference rival Furman.