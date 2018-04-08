The men’s tennis season is about to come to a close. The Bucs at this point in the season are showing dominance in conference play. With the season wrapping up, the Bucs have a great chance for a SoCon title.

The Bucs hold the No. 1 spot in the conference rankings.

The Bucs have a record of 11-6 in regular season play, with an unbeaten record in conference play. The Bucs have found major success at home with a record of 5-0. Away, the Bucs have a record of 4-6.

As of right now, the Bucs have won three matches in a row.

Senior Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) has had success this season. Recently, Herrera was named Player of the Week for men’s tennis in the SoCon. Both Herrera and Junior Sergi Foncuberta (Barcelona, Spain) each have outstanding winning records in doubles play. The Bucs have a 61-32 record in singles play. In doubles, their record is 27-20.

Junior David Gonzalez (Barcelona, Spain) also has had some major success being named Student Athlete of the Week.

With most of the team being upperclassmen, there is a lot of experience. There are only two freshmen on the team, Tasei Miyamoto (Chiba, Japan) and Frazier Rengifo (Cali, Columbia).

“I want to make sure that each individual gets the attention they need to improve,” said Head Coach Martin Stiegwardt. “Some guys have really showed progress since the fall and we are continuing to develop as the spring goes.”