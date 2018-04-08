Looking for a fun way to celebrate the end of another school year? Unity Fest is the perfect-and free-occasion for students seeking a change and experiencing other cultures.

Unity Fest begins April 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the quad. In addition to helping students find new groups, this Multicultural Affairs-sponsored event is meant to unite students through different organizations to show an appreciation for them and build community.

“I just think that’s something we’ve got to continue to do–is have that diversity and build that community and that cohesion with the students,” event organizer Laura Terry said.

Unity Fest is held annually to celebrate the diversity and inclusion on East Tennessee State University’s campus. Terry said she believes creating a unified community is something ETSU does well, and this event celebrates that success before each school year closes. It’s meant to encourage students to participate in something outside of academics that is welcome to all students.

Activities for the event will include engraved leather bracelets, henna tattoos, airbrush T-shirts, a photo booth, cotton candy and popcorn. Food from various countries will be available during the festival. All food and activities are free and open to the public.

The Company Band of Charlotte, North Carolina, will perform at Unity Fest. Terry said the band plays a diverse range of music, including selections from other cultures.

Many student groups participate in the event. Chinese Student Scholars, Black Affairs, South Asian group, Saudi Arabian Students, Shades of Africa, Student Government Association, Roan Scholars and various fraternity and sorority organizations are participating this year.

Anyone from the ETSU community is welcomed to participate in the activities. The event will be held on the Cave patio in the case of inclement weather.

“We want students just to come out and enjoy themselves with an end of the year celebration,” Terry said.