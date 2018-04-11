On April 11, East Tennessee State University held the 2018 Unity Fest sponsored by the Multicultural Center. This annual event allows groups around campus and the surrounding community to celebrate diversity and reach out to the student population to increase unity at the university.

This year dozens of booths were set up in the Quad displaying everything from free hugs to a booth about ethnic hair. Free food was also provided by some of ETSU’s cultural groups.

One of the booths traveled all the way from Asheville to give students free henna tattoos.

“We come here every year,” said henna artist Sidney Guida. “I take any opportunity to spread love that I can. Don’t you feel like when you give back the universe thanks you a little?”

The booth is always a student favorite, and according to Guida, they’re usually the last ones to leave.

“We typically stay pretty late because we have such a long line,” said Guida.

Other booths included a sorority for women affected by domestic violence, a booth celebrating Chinese culture, an LGBTQ+ student worship organization called UKIRK and the Multicultural Center booth.

“The Multicultural Center is here today to spread information about several diversity programs we are offering on campus,” said Ray Allan, coordinator of ETSU’s LGBTQ division in the Multicultural Center.

“We have a mentoring program called S.A.M.E. for LGBT students as well as programs for mentoring underrepresented students on campus.”

Kendra Dailey, a graduate assistant with the Multicultural Center, spoke more about these programs.

“QUEST is a program that helps transition students from high school into college that come from underrepresented backgrounds,” said Dailey.

“But today, we’re spreading unity on campus with our compliment booth. Anyone can come up and write a compliment and pass it out to another student.”

To learn more about upcoming Multicultural Center events visit https://www.etsu.edu/students/mcc/default.php or stop by the Multicultural Center on the second floor of the Culp.