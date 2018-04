Megha Gupta won the election for 2018-19 Student Government Association president, as election results were certified Thursday evening.

Gupta won with 1,032 votes. Jordan Rowe was second with 829 votes.

Executive Vice President was won by Noah McGill with 952 votes. Devon Waldroff was second with 842 votes.

Olivia Snyder won the office for Vice President for Finance and Administration with 1,452 votes.

See Monday’s edition of the East Tennessean for a story with full results.