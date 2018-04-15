As the semester begins to close, new faces are placed in the ETSU Student Government Association. This year’s winner for president isn’t an unfamiliar face. Megha Gupta is the new SGA president.

“I attribute my success to the lesson I have learned so far by my peers, which is to emphasize, that I as a leader need to be the student body and not an isolated individual within it,” said Gupta. “By joining the many voices of the campus as one and being an advocate for that collective voice, I hope to bring forth a change that will positively impact the campus and the community collectively.”

Gupta was this year’s vice president under outgoing president Keyana Miller. Gupta is a junior majoring in Health Sciences with a microbiology concentration. She is pre-med and working toward getting into medical school. After med school, she wants to go into family practice.

Also running for president was Jordan Rowe. Gupta defeated Rowe, 1,032 to 829.

“I didn’t think I was going to win,” said Gupta, “but with help from my friends who spread the word about voting and helped with tabling I have such as amazing opportunity. I was really excited about winning but it still hasn’t hit me that I won.”

List of other winners:

Executive Vice President – Noah McGill

Vice President for Finance and Administration – Olivia Snyder

College of Arts and Sciences Senator – Scarlett Knott, Connor McClelland, Theaya Kelley, Seth Manning, Iris Estrada, Austin Cable, Jonathan Lykins and Larissa Copley.

College of Business and Technology Senator – Matthew Lee, Lydia Jones, Austin Ramsey, Chase Silvers, Michael Utsman and Harsh Patel

Cladius G. Clemmer College of Education Senator – 4 seats to be appointed by President Elect

College of Clinical & Rehabilitative Health Sciences Senator – Lora Michelle Qualls (TIE – TBD), Anna Renee Heath (TIE –TBD), and Samuel Roy Arnold

College of Nursing Senator – Dustin Kidd, Madison Herbert and Nicholas Green

College of Public Health Senator – Neel Patel and Blakely Griffin

Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy Senator – 1 Seat to be appointed by President Elect

School of Continuing Studies and Academic Outreach Senator – 1 Seat to be appointed by President Elect

Quillen College of Medicine Senator – Trevor Louis Chapman

Undeclared Senator – Emma Self and Matthew Wells

The ETSU SGA Election Committee released the results for this year’s winners Thursday, April 12, at 5 p.m. Students running for positions had to fill out an application before the deadline given, attend all election meetings and debates, and present their campaign to the community between April 9 and April 12. After their campaigns were over, voting polls were open until Thursday afternoon.