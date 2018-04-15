Apr. 16 – “78/52” Documentary Film Screening

At 7 p.m. there will be a screening of “78/52” in the Ball Hall Auditorium. This documentary explores how Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” changed cinema forever in 1960. “78/52” gives audiences an unprecedented look at the iconic shower scene in “Psycho.” The documentary examines all 78 camera set-ups and 52 edits that went into the three-minute scene which redefined screen violence and introduced a new element of danger to the movie-going experience.

Apr. 17 – Campus Recreation Job Fair

Are you looking for a job on campus? The Department of Campus Recreation at the Center for Physical Activity (CPA) is now hiring for Summer and Fall 2018. The Campus Rec Job Fair will be held Tuesday, April 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the CPA Courtyard. Apply on-site and network with current staff members. ETSU Campus Rec is currently offering positions in Aquatics, Casual Care, Intramural Sports, Operations, and Outdoor Adventure. We have APS, Work Study, and Regular Student Worker positions available. For more information, contact emailcampusrec@etsu.edu.

Apr. 18 – “Mr. Burns” a Post-Electric Play

As part of their Season of Female Playwrights the Department of Theater and Dance at ETSU will be presenting “Mr. Burns” a Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn April 18-22 at the Bud Frank Theater on campus. Tickets are available online or at the door. Ticket prices and more information can be found at https://www.etsu.edu/cas/theatre/boxofficetab.php.

Apr. 19 – Financial Aid Ice Cream Social

Celebrate the end of the semester and get your financial aid in order for the fall semester during an ice cream social hosted by the Financial Aid Office on Thursday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the steps outside Burgin Dossett Hall.

Apr. 21 – Service Saturday

If you’re in the need of some service hours or simply want to give back to the community, then meet up in the Cave at 8:30 for a morning of service. Transportation will be provided by the university and the service event will last from 9 until noon. For more information email servicescholar@etsu.edu.