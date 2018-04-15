Last night’s comedy show, called the Comedy Show Rewind, had a fitting name.

If we rewind back to last semester on Oct. 7, comedian D.C. Young Fly came to ETSU as the main act of the homecoming comedy show. The show did not go on for long before students evacuated the Mini-Dome because of a shooting threat.

ETSU President Brian Noland sent out an email about the threat the next morning. The potential shooter or their motives were never found.

Fast forward to about seven months later and D.C. Young Fly returned to ETSU and made it up to the students in attendance as he expressed his “love” for them.

“It was very good to see someone come back after the situation at homecoming,” said ETSU Black Affairs President Jeremiah Pearson. “It was really shocking, but mainly through Mrs. (Laura) Terry, Dr. Noland, and the staff of Student Affairs through discussion with MPHC, Black Affairs, (Vice President for Student Affairs) Joe Sherlin, and Dr. Noland, we as a school community found solutions to make sure things didn’t turn out how homecoming did. Through the office of the president, they generously gave funding to contact and bring D.C. Young Fly back.”

The event was sponsored by the ETSU Black Affairs Association, Student Affairs and the Office of the President. On Saturday, April 14, the D.P. Culp Center Auditorium opened its doors to begin the show.

Along with D.C. Young Fly expressing his love for the student community that came out to support and the jokes he delivered, he also gave a deep testimony about how comedy saved his life.

His jokes made students fall over in their seats and his testimony had students open-eyed, but his return to campus all together was highly appreciated by the students.

“I think he did very well,” said Pearson. “He was very entertaining and fun. He spoke about the previous issues at ETSU and issues across the nation. I think the most inspirational part was him giving his testimony and discussing that through hard work and dedication and even prayer, anything is possible.”