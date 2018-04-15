Kyra Atkins is from Greer, South Carolina, where she began her track career at J.L. Mann High School. During her junior and senior year, Atkins won the state championship. She was named all-state in each year of high school. During those four years, Atkins also broke the school record in the 100-meter.

At ETSU, Atkins is majoring in cardiopulmonary sciences and is in her junior year.

As just a freshman, Atkins finished in 2nd place in the SoCon Indoor Championships. In the outdoors championship Atkins ended up tying the school 100-meter time. She earned a spot to compete in the NCAA East prelims where she placed 24th in the 100-meter. Also as a freshman, she won the SoCon 100-meter and long jump championship. Atkins was recognized for her big season by being named the Conference Indoor and Outdoor Freshman of the Year.

In Atkins’ sophomore year she again competed in the NCAA East prelims, this time in the 100-meter hurdles. She finished in 29th place this time around. Atkins won the SoCon outdoor championships in the 100-meter hurdles as well as winning in the 200-meter. In both events, Atkins set school records.

This season Atkins has not let up. In January at the ETSU Track and field invitational she finished 2nd in the 60-meter and 5th in the long jump. Atkins followed up on that success in February at the Buccaneer Invitational where she finished first in the 60-meter hurdles. Atkins was close to breaking her own all-time meet record that she recorded at 8.50 seconds.

“Kyra, as usual, was very solid in the hurdles,” said Head Coach George Watts, following Atkins performance.

In Atkins’ last meet this season, she finished 6th in the long jump and placed 6th in the 100-meter hurdles.

Atkins is poised for a big senior year and could make another run at the NCAA prelims.