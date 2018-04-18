It was a night of awards and recognition for the East Tennessee State University Honors College on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Office of University Relations, the event honored 54 Outstanding Student Award winners, which were determined by vote of faculty in each program who select the most outstanding graduates in their respective degree programs.

Other graduating students achieving a 3.5-4.0 grade point average, denoting cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude academic standing, were recognized and honored, in addition to 150 students graduating from special programs —University Honors Scholars (22), Midway Honors Scholars (19), Fine & Performing Arts Honors Scholars (13), Honors-in-Discipline Scholars (55) and Roan Leadership Scholars (6).

In addition to awards, there was a guest speaker, ETSU Honors College alumna Dr. Jessie Jamieson.

According to the Office of University Relations press release, after receiving a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from ETSU in 2013, Jamieson began a Ph.D. program in mathematics at the University of Nebraska, where she will graduate this spring. She has been a researcher for NASA, the Department of Homeland Security, and a STEM intern at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After graduation, Jamieson will take a position as senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland.

The event, which was free to the public, took place in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium. The ceremony was followed by a special reception for the students, families and facility members, with one of the ETSU bluegrass bands providing entertainment.

For more information you can call the Honors College office at 423-439-6076.