The men’s golf team traveled to Franklin, Tennessee, over the weekend to play in the Mason Rudolph Championship. There were a number of other colleges in attendance, and the Bucs placed in all three days of the Championship Series. This was the last match for the team before the SoCon Championship.

The first day of play was met with the success with the Bucs finishing in 7th place.

Redshirt sophomore Trevor Hulbert (Orlando, Florida) had a successful day with a score of 4 over par 146. He also recorded 23 pars and 5 birdies on the day. He finished with 146. Junior Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) also met with some success with 34 pars and 7 birdies for the day. He finished the day with 147.

“This season is going much better than last semester,” says Kim.

Senior Cayman Ratliff (Kingsport, Tennessee) had a great day with three birdies, five pars and one bogey. He finished the day with 149. All the teams in attendance only played 36 holes due to inclement weather.

The second day was cancelled due to weather. The game would resume the next day with the Bucs still in seventh place but time to move up the latter. Hulbert and Kim remained in the top 20 of all the players in the series.

The next day of play brought the Bucs with some major success placing 5th overall in the end. The Bucs finished at 12 at 5 over par 218 (73-75-70). Freshman Shiso Go (Kanagawa, Japan) had an impressive day moving up nine spots in the leaderboard.

Kim and Hulbert tied on 18 with 7 over par 220. While freshman Austin Carter (Kingsport, Tennessee) came back with a 2 over 73.

“This is a young team with a lot of talent,” said Head Coach Fred Warren.

Overall the Bucs had a successful meet with a total of 166 pars, 27 birdies and two eagles.

“We just treat is as another tournament,” says Hulbert as the Bucs prepare for conference play next week in Pinehurst, North Carolina.