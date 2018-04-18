A SORBA Tri-Cities member boasted on Facebook about perfect trail conditions at ETSU last week after the club’s weekly ride last Thursday.

Boy, was he right. The soil has seen great drying periods with the warmer weather. The longer days without rain and warmer temperatures are drying out some of the notorious muddy spots on the trails. Rocks were placed in some of the more troublesome spots over the winter. There is still some brush to be cleared from the sides, but that should be taken care of this weekend.

A trail workday is scheduled for this Saturday at ETSU. The intent is to clear some of the overgrowth and debris. Volunteers are needed, so please feel free to contribute some sweat equity. The smile these trails put on ones face is worth it.

Many races are scheduled in the area. If you are interested in being a spectator, check out the Wildcat taking place this Saturday at Panther Creek State Park in Morristown, Tennessee. This is an 8-hour Enduro where individuals and teams will compete for the most laps completed.

Stage Enduro season is here and coming back with full-force. Many believe this is a return to the roots of mountain bike racing that goes back to the days of Repack Hill in Marin County California.

There are many events coming up both here in Tennessee and North Carolina. The Oskar Blues Enduro is taking place at the Green River Game Lands on May 19 and promises to offer some technical terrain. The inaugural Fire Mountain XC & Enduro is happening the weekend of June 16, if one is in the area over the summer.

If you are new to mountain biking or have never ridden a high end bike, make sure to check out a bike demo. The Bike Shop Johnson City is holding such an event at Winged Deer Mountain Bike Park April 28. They will have the 2019 Stumpjumper and other full-suspension bikes available to ride.

The shop will provide refreshments and snacks. All one needs to bring is a helmet, shoes and pedals if you want to ride with clips. A bike demo is the perfect chance to ride a bike before purchasing.

On May 5, the inaugural International Women’s Mountain Biking Day will take place. The SORBA Tri-Cities ladies section will be taking over Tannery Knobs. This is a great event to get out and meet new people. It is also a safe way to experience mountain biking in a non-judgmental way for those a little skittish.

No matter the event you choose, just get outside and ride.