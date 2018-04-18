The Bucs came into their senior day match-up with Appalachian State with four seniors to celebrate for their time with the Bucs.

With a 10-10 record, the Bucs needed this match to finish with a positive record this season, and would earn the No. 2 seed going into the SoCon tournament.

To start singles play at the No. 3 singles spot Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga (Basauri, Spain) won the first set 7-5 and the second set 6-2.

In the No. 6 spot, senior Jayde Viccars (Glen Waverley, Australia) lost both her sets 6-1.

The Bucs bounced back when Ioanna Markesini (Athens, Greece) in the No. 2 spot she won the first set 6-3 and 6-1.

Up 2-1 on Appalachian State almost through singles play, Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) kept it going, winning her first set 6-1 and battled in her second set, winning 7-6.

Senior Melissa Esguerra (Derrimutt, Australia) in the No. 5 spot won both her sets. In the first she won 6-1 and in the second set it nearly went the distance with her winning 7-5.

The last singles match went to senior Alory Pereira (Sao Paulo, Brazil) who lost the first set 4-6. She took the second set 6-1. In the final set, Pereria gave it all she had but ultimately fell 10-12.

After singles play the Bucs led 4-2.

In doubles, the pair of Morales and Pascual-Larrinaga won 6-3 in the No. 2 spot.

In the No. 3 spot, the senior pair of Viccars and Esguerra won 7-5.

The final pairing, Pereira and Markesini, continued the Bucs perfect doubles play, winning 7-5

The Bucs won the match 5-2 over Appalachian State earning them the No. 2 seed heading into the SoCon tournament. The seniors will look to finish their career with the Bucs on a high note heading into the tournament.