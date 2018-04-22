The Bucs finished the regular season on a high note after winning their senior day and clinching the No.2 seed in the SoCon Tournament. With a 5-2 record against conference competition, the Bucs showed they are more than prepared to win the championship. The conference tournament was hosted in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

ETSU battled Furman in the championship Sunday, falling in the final. On the men’s side, ETSU downed Furman 4-2 to win the Southern Conference Championship.

In the first round, the Bucs women played No.7 seed Wofford, who the Bucs saw earlier in the season, dominating with a 7-0 performance.

Ioanna Markesini (Athens, Greece) kicked play off for the Bucs in the No.2 singles spot, cruising to a 6-1 win in the first set, then following up with a 6-1 win in the second set.

Alory Pereira (Sao Paulo, Brazil) played in the No.1 singles spot winning in two sets. Pereira won the second set six to one like her teammate Markesini. The second set she won six to three.

Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) finished things off for the Bucs in singles in the No.4 spots. Morales won her first set 6-1 and her second set 6-2. The Bucs had three other singles matches go unfinished.

In doubles play, Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) and Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga (Basauri, Spain) won their match 6-4. While the pair of Yi Chi Ma (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) and Melissa Esguerra (Derrimutt, Australia) won their match 7-5, one doubles match went unfinished.

The Bucs advanced to the semifinals to face No.3 Samford after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Wofford.

In their match against Samford, the Bucs were dominant once again finishing singles with certainty that they were clearly the better team.

In the No.6 singles spot, Yi Chi Ma remained dominant after winning both sets 6-1. In the No.1 spot, Pereira won the first set 6-3 and followed that up with a 6-2 victory.

Morales finished things up for the Bucs in singles play at the No.4 seed. She won her first set 6-1 and finished strong with a 6-4 win.

The Bucs won both singles matches with a score combined of 12-1.

The Bucs cruised by Samford with a 4-0 win, advancing to the championship to face the No.1 seed, Furman.