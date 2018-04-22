For the first time since 2009, ETSU students have secured a district-level win in the National Student Advertising Competition. Triumphant in the seventh district recognized in the competition, the ETSU students will advance to the semi-finals with the other 15 district-level winners.

The American Advertising Federation has been conducting the National Student Advertising Competition since 2006. Each year, a corporate sponsor releases a case study outlining its products’ history and associated challenges.

For the 2018 competition, the sponsor is Ocean Spray Cranberry. NSAC participants research the products and create complete marketing campaigns addressing competition and other potential problems. The student teams then pitch their campaign to panels of judges on the district, semi-final and national levels.

Since 2016, the National Student Advertising Competition takes place in 15 regional districts plus one virtual district. The seventh district includes universities in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and the southeast region of Louisiana. East Tennessee State University competed with Lee University, Louisiana State University, Loyola University New Orleans, Middle Tennessee State University, Samford University, the University of Alabama and the University of Memphis.

ETSU’s victory in the seventh NSAC district demolished Louisiana State University’s three-year win streak.

This triumph would not have been possible without the diligent efforts of students in ETSU’s Department of Art & Design. The team was up of students in classes and programs overseen by Jon Hounshell, Dr. Stephen Marshall and Kelly Porter.

ETSU students won the seventh district once before in 2009. That same year, they placed second in the national finals benefiting the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility.

The NSAC semi-finals are scheduled for May 2-3. Judges will review the district winners’ presentations and participate in Q&A video conferences.

Eight of the university teams will advance to the finals and vie for the title of National Champions. The final judgement will take place June 6-9 in Chicago. The national winner will be announced on June 9 during the American Advertising Federation’s ADMERICA conference.