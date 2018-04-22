On April 27, enjoy the last day of Dead Week as the ETSU Jazz Ensemble performs a concert that promises to marry your favorite rock music with the sweet sounds of jazz.

According to trombonist and ensemble member John Sterrett, the concert will feature a wide range of tunes.

“We’ll be playing stuff by The Police, Chicago, The B-52s and more, but my favorite piece we’re performing is probably ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by Guns N’ Roses,” said Sterrett.

Sterrett and the other members of the ensemble have been hard at work with their director, Martin Walters, to prepare for the show.

“I really like working with Martin Walters as our director,” said Sterrett. “He focuses a lot on musicality, which helps us connect with the groove of the music.”

The concert will feature several guest artists, including Jay Beckenstein on saxophone and East Tennessee native Chelsea Constable on the guitar.

“The guest artists will be great,” Sterrett said. “We’ve gotten to play with Chelsea Constable already, and and she’s a pretty rockin’ guitarist.”

“Come out for a good night of rock music,” Sterrett said. “It’s gonna be something different from what you may hear at other jazz concerts.

The concert, aptly named Rock Music, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center Auditorium. Proceeds from the evenings performance will go directly to the ETSU Department of Music’s Jazz Program and will directly benefit jazz students by providing scholarships and resources. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for seniors and free for students and faculty with ID.